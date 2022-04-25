April 25, 2022 - 11:14pm
Hinz retires as captain for Batavia City Fire Department
Martin (Marty) Hinz was recognized for his 23 years of service during Batavia City Council’s conference meeting Monday evening.
Hinz “brought knowledge and dedication to the city,” with his first promotion to lieutenant, followed later to captain, at the Batavia City Fire Department. He “displayed a calm and composed demeanor” in the face of chaotic situations, council members said.
Photo by Howard Owens
