Holiday Festival, visit from Santa set for Sunday in Batavia

Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County had the first of its two-day Holiday Festival Saturday at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the venue, 8315 Park Road, Batavia.

This is the club’s 10th annual artisan and vendor marketplace, with at least 100 vendors, a visit from Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a Buffalo Bills door prize.

Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County has a mission to enrich the lives of women and girls, and is dedicated to advancing the status of women worldwide through advocacy and action.

Photos by Howard Owens.