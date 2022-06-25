Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 25, 2022 - 3:07pm

Jeep bursts into flames after smoke detected

posted by Joanne Beck in news, vehicle fire, Alexander Fire Department.

jeep_fire.jpg

Alexander Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire at about 2:45 p.m. today.

The fire possibly started in the exhaust system. The Alexander chief said the driver told him there was smoke coming up from the bottom of the vehicle, so he pulled over just west of Gillate Road. When the driver got out of the Jeep, it burst into flames.

There were no injuries. 

Photo by Howard Owens.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break