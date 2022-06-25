Jeep bursts into flames after smoke detected

Alexander Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire at about 2:45 p.m. today.

The fire possibly started in the exhaust system. The Alexander chief said the driver told him there was smoke coming up from the bottom of the vehicle, so he pulled over just west of Gillate Road. When the driver got out of the Jeep, it burst into flames.

There were no injuries.

Photo by Howard Owens.