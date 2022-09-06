Join the celebration: reservations due by Friday for Chamber's 50th Golden Anniversary

There are limited reservations available for anyone wanting to join the 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, organizers say. The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17 and includes a cocktail hour, dinner and live music on the patio of Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford. Deadline for reservations is Friday.

For more information or to register, call 585-343-7440 or click HERE.