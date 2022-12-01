Le Roy Business Council steps up with tree for annual lighting ceremony

Le Roy's Winterfest is carrying on with a tree-lighting even though the event's usual donor won't be providing the tree, said someone who preferred not to be identified.

An issue that has become public chatter on social media will not prevent the annual festivities from taking place, the source said. Winterfest will be "merry and bright" and a positive event for the community this Saturday, the source said, and it's not about the size of the tree, but about people coming together to enjoy the yearly happening together.

Andrew Lathan has usually donated a tree for the lighting, but has apparently notified organizers that he will not be doing so this year, the source confirmed. Le Roy Business Council is instead purchasing a tree, which is set for a public lighting celebration at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

