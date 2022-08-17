Local Matters

August 17, 2022 - 2:19pm

Limited power outages in Batavia

posted by Joanne Beck in news, power outage, batavia, notify.

Apparently Batavia is the only area in Genesee County with a reported power outage that occurred at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, according to National Grid. The outage has affected 2,455 customers, including those on the city's north side, and specific reasons for the outage were not available from National Grid staff at 2:14 p.m.

National Grid has estimated that the outage is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

