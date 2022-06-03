Local goods, produce and music featured at Farmers Market opening Friday

Genesee Country Farmers Market got off on the right note on a sunshine-drenched day with fresh apples, wine, flowers, food trucks, and a guest appearance by Clayton Duffy of Attica playing acoustic guitar.

Duffy is one of the musicians joining the market this year, along with a harpist plucking classical tunes, a bluegrass group, and a duo playing a funk-jazz mix.

An assortment of goods -- from blankets and wine to apples and asparagus, food trucks and more can be found in the parking lot at Alva Place and Bank Street in Batavia.

Hours for the market are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Live music will be featured on periodic Fridays.

Photos by Alecia Kaus.

Officer Kevin Defelice, Sgt. Dan Coffey, and Animal Control Officer James Sheflin.