Looking to knock out your fitness boredom? Boxing and Brews is Thursday

How about some oysters, libations, and a little exercise to liven up your Thursday?

Boxing and Brews will provide just that for $5 at Farmer's Creekside Tavern. Anyone can participate in the event hosted by the Le Roy restaurant and Beyondriven Fitness and Performance’s BeyondBoxing program, co-owner Casey Mehlenbacher says.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the tavern, 1 Main St., Le Roy.

“You do not need to be a Beyondriven member to sign up. No previous boxing experience is required,” Mehlenbacher said.

“Boxing gloves will also be provided if you do not have your own. BeyondBoxing is an eight-round, 45-minute workout that incorporates boxing combined with accessory movements designed to burn fat and help tone muscle.”

Class will be “upbeat, high energy, and most importantly, fun,” Mehlenbacher said.

“We constantly hear from attendees how the time ‘flew by' and how much they enjoyed the class,” he said.

This is a first-time Boxing and Brews event at Creekside. All attendees will receive a free drink token that can be redeemed at the bar after the workout. Creekside will also be running specials for buy-one-get-one-free drinks and $1 oysters after the class.

Participants are asked to show up by 5:50 p.m. to get ready for class on the south deck of the tavern. The rain date will be Sept. 1.

Why offer a boxing fitness class at a restaurant? To build muscle and burn fat, of course, in an upbeat, fast-paced environment, Mehlenbacher said.

“We also are strong believers in supporting local businesses and engaging in positive community-building events. We are certain that this Boxing and Brews event will meet all of the above criteria,” he said.

Register HERE.

Photo from farmerscreekside.com