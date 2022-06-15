New bills transparent as water for Batavia

Have you seen it yet?

The city of Batavia has created a new water/sewer bill for customers. They are itemized with each charge broken out, including water and sewer usage amounts, water and sewer meter charges and capital improvement fee, Water and Wastewater Superintendent Michael Ficarella said this week.

“One-third of the city is billed each month, so not everybody in the city has seen these,” he said during City Council’s Monday meeting at City Hall. “Our billing system is new to us; it’s extremely transparent, and breaks down every charge.”

City Councilman Bob Bialkowski wanted to clarify that there isn’t actually a sewer meter on properties, and that the sewer usage is part of the water meter reading. A resident had contacted Bialkowski to complain about a sewer meter, so the councilman wants everyone to be aware of that item on the new bill.

“There’s no such thing as a sewer meter,” he said.

There is also a graph with the property owner’s consumption history from the past year.

Online payments have been added and will be expanded “with multiple apps to make it for all generations of residents easier to pay their bill,” City Manager Rachael Tabelski said.

Another change is that payments must be received by the due date, and envelopes with the postmarked deadline are no longer accepted as being on time.

Bills may also contain additional city information, such as the enclosed flyer about Community Night, hosted by Batavia City Police. For those that have not yet gotten their bills, Community Night will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. August 9 at City Church St. Anthony’s, 114 Liberty St., Batavia.

For questions or more information, call (585) 345-6318.