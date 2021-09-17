New owner has designs for Frontier Kitchens in Batavia

Signs and kitchen cabinets may not seem to have much in common, but for one Batavia business owner, they are a perfect complement to each other.

Dan Ewing, who purchased Baker’s Frontier Kitchens in April of this year, has found a niche for his engineering degree that involves both. The Macedon resident owns a sign shop in East Rochester and has moved westward with ownership of the kitchen business at 8392 Lewiston Rd., Batavia.

“I liked the design aspect of engineering,” he said this week during an interview with the Batavian. “A friend of mine introduced me to Tim Baker, and I thought it was a good fit. (Baker and his wife) are just wonderful people. It’s very, very important to do business with people that have your same value system.”

That value system includes “high-quality cabinets at a very good price,” and taking care of the customer, he said. Whether he is designing a sign — with all of the specifications involved of font, color, size — or crafting a kitchen layout of cabinets, countertops, and perhaps even a matching vanity style for the bathroom — Ewing has found his calling.

He appreciates this area’s “buy local” attitude, and a steady supply of Candlelight Cabinetry products to meet that request. Manufactured in Lockport, Candlelight kitchen cabinets are featured in the showroom’s 20 kitchen displays with finishes of white, cherry, and rustic hickory. His staff can pick up and deliver cabinets, which saves on freight costs, and Frontier Kitchens has a good relationship with the manufacturer, Ewing said. Those are important benefits of the “buy local” presence here in Batavia, he said.

While the Baker’s part of the business name will go away, Ewing committed to retaining Frontier Kitchens and what the name means for this community. There will be some changes coming in the next few months, he said, including a new logo and signage along with a spruced-up exterior, a new phone system, computers, and an overhaul of the internal business system that “lets us serve the customers,” he said.

He has been quite pleased with a steady stream of orders, he said, and added additional staff positions of a delivery person and office manager. A revamped showroom and a new website and kitchen-in-progress are being designed. Frontier is even being prepped for its debut in TV commercials as part of a new marketing and advertising strategy.

“Everything’s in process right now,” Ewing said. “I took what Tim built … I’m very sensitive to taking care of customers while accelerating and enhancing the business. It’s been phenomenal; there are a lot of kitchens in process.”

He said that it’s about a 50/50 split between creating kitchens for new homeowners and renovating older ones, and all with a promise of “very reasonable pricing on a full custom kitchen.” Unlike other designers that charge for every single detail, Ewing provides free consultations, quotes, and printouts of design ideas, he said. A design project can include countertops, sinks and cabinets, and installation by local contractors.

When he’s not drafting a kitchen blueprint, Ewing is a “hardcore golfer” and enjoys fishing and boating in warmer weather, he said, and switches to hunting when the temperatures get cooler. He and his wife Safiye have two boys, Connor and Adam.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and evenings and weekends by appointment. For more information, go to bakersfrontierkitchens.com or call 585-343-0760.