One-eared painting dog special beyond his artwork, native Batavian says

Of all the pictures associated with Van Gogh, a one-eared boxer-pitbull mix, perhaps the neatest one will be of him with his new family at Christmastime.

“We all have matching PJs, red and black plaid,” said his new mom, Batavia native Jessica Starowitz. “I’m a foster fail. As soon as I met him I thought, he’s staying here. His smile, and when he first came in he was prancing, looking for butt scratches, and playing. It was literally love at first sight.”

That happy ending had a very ugly beginning, one of Van Gogh being used as a bait dog by a dog fighting outfit in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Starowitz, daughter of local resident Anne Marie, was grappling with the loss of her rescue poodle Mulan since May 2021, and finally reached the point that she wanted to do something with animals. She volunteered to foster at Happily Furever After Rescue, a no-kill and foster-based shelter in Connecticut and brought home a cat named Blue.

Sometime later, she was asked if she’d foster a dog named Van Gogh. He had been adopted from a North Carolina shelter and somehow ended up homeless. While living on the streets of Raleigh, NC, he was known as the neighborhood stray and was also super friendly, she said. But then the pooch got picked up by someone who used him for dog fighting. He ended up being dumped and was discovered in a drain pipe with injuries, including a missing ear. He was brought back to the shelter he was originally in.

Enter Jaclyn Gartner, who operates Happily Furever After Rescue. She saw the sad one-eared dog online and decided that he needed to come to her shelter in Connecticut. Gartner’s heart has been drawn to those seemingly unadoptable dogs that get returned for one reason or another.

Van Gogh arrived in June by a private jet used for animal transports.

As it happens, Starowitz, who lives in Norwalk, Conn., had volunteered to foster animals from that shelter. After Blue the cat, she was asked to foster Van Gogh in October. By this time, he was becoming famous for his masterpieces. Gartner had decided to put his one-eared characteristic to good use and let him try out his artistic talents after his namesake. She put a canvas with paint blobs inside a plastic bag covered with splotches of peanut butter. As he licked the nutty treat, Van Gogh created canvas pieces of swirled shapes and colored mergings. It turned out to be a great distraction for a dog that had nervous issues, and in turn raised some money for the shelter and gave him Internet fame.

“You can't bring them certain places, right, like with other dogs, because it stresses him out and stresses out other people. So it's just a little harder to give them exposure. That's how the painting started, to do fundraising and get him some exposure,” Starowitz said. “And then from there, it's exploded. It's been overwhelming and so much fun. But also, it's just, it's wow.”

Van Gogh has done about 75 commissioned works, and the proceeds go to Happily Furever. He has been featured on The Today Show, CNN, CBS, and Inside Edition, to name a few. His celebrity status has helped to raise money for the shelter, but for Starowitz, her new four-legged companion has another purpose.

“I’m just here to love the dog, she said. “It’s just a gift that keeps on giving. It’s just a feeling you can’t describe. Sometimes you just have to have patience … the love you get back is exponential.”

She’s had to spend some money for a trainer, but feels it was money well spent “for his own good and my own good.” Before Van Gogh, there were rescue poodles and cats, and pets of some type for 22 years, she said. Her job as an information risk and cyber security consultant was keeping her plenty busy, and there came a point -- after the loss of Mulan -- when she said no more animals.

At least for a while. A friend sent her a post of Van Gogh at Happily Furever Rescue, which drew her back in as a foster. She admits to being a foster fail because she wanted to keep Van Gogh as soon as they met.

Her two boys, Jack, 16, and Charlie, 12, are also animal lovers, which makes for a happy pet family. Van Gogh’s injuries have finally healed, and he enjoys a good round of tug of war, and two-mile walks every morning.

Gartner comes to visit for painting sessions, and “he’s like, oh, peanut butter is coming out; he’s all excited,” Starowitz said.

“I’ve gone from a 12-pound poodle to a 70-pound boxer,” she said. “Sure they’re different, but they all have the same love.”

Top Photo: Batavia native Jessica Starowitz snuggles with Van Gogh at their home in Connecticut; the pooch enjoys playing outdoors and indulging his new mom's penchant for dressing him in holiday attire. Photos by Joanne Beck. Photo of Van Gogh with his artwork as part of a Happily Furever After fundraiser posted online.