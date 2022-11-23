One-vehicle accident knocks out power, police are searching for driver in Batavia



An accident that occurred around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday involved one vehicle that hit and wrapped around a utility pole on Law Street, betwen Chestnut and Walnut streets in Batavia.

Before emergency responders arrived on scene, the driver fled the scene. Someone provided a description of the driver to law enforcement, and a K9 search has proceeded on Ganson Avenue heading east.

There are reports of power being out at the courthouse and in the Jackson Street area. Firefighters have been told that numerous electric meters blew out on Jackson Street.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. (by Howard Owens): National Grid reports 287 customers without power in the Chestnut and Jackson Streat area. Power crews are on scene and beginning work. National Grid estimates restoring power by 5:30 p.m.

UPDATE 6 p.m.: National Grid now estimates power restored at 11:30 p.m

Photos by Howard Owens.