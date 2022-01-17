Owners in search of missing spaniel

It has been a difficult 18 hours since about 6 p.m. Sunday, Tammy Watson says.

She and husband Roy have been desperately searching for their Brittany Spaniel named Bentley since he broke out of his electric fence on Vine Street.

“He has been spotted a few times by people, but he won’t come to them,” Mrs. Watson said Monday. “We’ve been training him for two months. He has never done this before.”

Bentley, a cream and brown freckled pup, is seven years old and friendly, but is apparently skittish given the circumstances. He was last seen on State Street at Richmond Avenue, and his parents have been scouting the area.

“It has been a very long night,” Mrs. Watson said. “We are assuming he has been out all night in the cold and snow.”

If you see Bentley, please call 585-861-0013 as soon as possible. Treats may help to lure him to someone, but it’s best to call first, she said.



Photo submitted by Tammy Watson.