Parochial school leader charged with repeated sexual conduct with a child

A former Batavia parochial educator and administrator has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, according to the county District Attorney’s office.

Jason R. Clark, who had been at St. Paul Lutheran as a teacher since 2002 and became principal in 2019, was arraigned in County Court before Judge Thomas D. Williams Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct spanning three years with a child less than 11 years old.

One count allegedly occurred on or about and after Labor Day 2014 to mid-June 2015 in the City of Batavia over a period of time and less than three months in duration, the DA’s Office said.

The second count allegedly occurred on or about and after Labor Day 2015 to mid-June 2016 in the City of Batavia over a period of time not less than three months in duration.

Clark was released on his own recognizance and is to appear at 10:30 a.m. on March 27.