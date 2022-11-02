Pastor embraces -- and is embraced by -- opportunity at United Methodist Church in Oakfield

CJ Rolle remembers when, as a youngster taking piano lessons, one professor knew he wasn’t living up to his potential.

The Rochester youngster had taught himself how to play by ear, and his mother insisted he'd learn to read music. Little did he know that he'd also learn about perseverance.

“One of the professors, he said that ‘God has given you a gift and you're not gonna waste your gift.’ And if I didn't practice, he would spank me. He actually did spank me,” Rolle said during an interview with The Batavian in Oakfield. “So every week after that, when he spanked me that first time, I said, ‘nope, you won't do it again.’ So I practiced every week until I got it right.”

While such discipline may be frowned upon today, a wiser 43-year-old Rolle believes it served him well. “It inspired me,” he said, reciting his portfolio that began at 12 as church organist for several churches, and going on to study and graduate at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, then becoming a music teacher and assistant principal at the Rochester City School District.

From listening to his life story, it seems apparent that Rolle has known how to take lemons and parlay them into some pretty sweet lemonade. While at the school district, he got injured trying to break up a fight. He took a leave with his newly broken arm and leg, and it was during that recovery that he heard about a vacancy at Renaissance Academy Charter School. He got the job and pretty much “runs the place” now as head administrator for the last six years.

He had served as a part-time pastor for a few other churches before hearing about the United Methodist Church of Oakfield. The church district superintendent recommended him, so Rolle and his wife Danielle decided to drive out and see it. Growing up in Rochester, Rolle had never heard of Oakfield, he said. But when he heard about the opening and was highly recommended, he decided to check it out.

“And so my wife and I Googled the church, we drove out here. And the day that we came out here, I didn't even tell them yet that I was potentially going to be their pastor. I just wanted to get a feel of how they were. And they were very welcoming. They didn't even know us, and they were very welcoming,” he said. “So once I figured that out, I said, I might as well tell them that I'm potentially going to be your pastor. Their eyes all just opened up real wide. So one of the trustees said well, if you're gonna be our pastor, let's give you a tour of the church.”

He loved the “beautiful edifice” and the roomy, three-floor building with classrooms on the floor below a stained-glass enshrouded sanctuary, plus a parish hall, kitchen and office.

After the tour, he was informed that the church at 2 South Main St. would be his new appointment. Rolle sees the job as more than just an employment and religious opportunity, but also a special moment in the church’s history.

Founded in the 1800s, the church has never had an African-American pastor, he said. And from the moment he met with parishioners and members of the Staff Relations Committee, he has felt comfortable in a mostly all-white church.

“They have really embraced us,” he said. “You know, they don't see me as the black pastor. Yeah, they see me as the pastor, and they have much respect, and I appreciate them for that. You're not going to find this every day. You know, a lot of my African-American colleagues, I don't think, would be able to do what I'm doing right now. I'm kind of different. I can fit into any crowd.”

He first had to attend a church camp for a jam-packed week of Bible-based lessons from sunup to sundown, he said. Just three weeks in, and Rolle has a list of goals already, from offering a Bible study and Sunday school to establishing a church website and boosting congregation numbers. He had been a pastor at a couple of Pentecostal churches previously, but left “because I wanted a little more structure,” he said.

“The United Methodist Church also offers retirement. For pastors in the Pentecostal church, you get to preach until you hit the grave. I didn't I didn't want to do that,” he said.

There were about a dozen people attending when he began his new post.

“But now that I'm here, I at least counted maybe 50 people. And there's still more that haven't come yet. They're watching online,” he said. “But they're on the way. I saw that people came the other week that they haven't seen in 10 years. They came and they've been coming, you know, so that's a good thing.”

Committee chairman Jeff Schlagenhauf said it was a good decision based on Rolle’s traits and recommendations. It wasn’t about being black or white, but about the best fit, he said.

“He’s dynamic, and a great speaker,” Schlagenhauf said. “He’s more youthful than our past pastors, and he, his wife and daughter have jumped in. He has a passion, enthusiasm and a vision.”

Jeff has been a member for the last 25 years and attended the church five years before that. He has seen numbers dwindling over the years, maybe due to more activities on Sundays, and then COVID didn’t help.

Church members are on board with growing attendance and hosting a youth event in the near future, he said.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” Schlagenhauf said.

Rolle agreed. He predicted that within the next year, the congregation will grow. He and his family will remain in Rochester until his hours increase, and then he'll consider moving closer to Oakfield. Rolle said there’s a plan to canvass the neighborhood and encourage folks to give church a try.

“And start compelling, as the Bible says, compelling men and women to come. A lot of people don't go to church on Sundays,” Rolle said. “When I walked down the street here on Sunday, sometimes people are outside washing their cars and doing other things, right? But I have a vision to have a program here that will make you not want to wash your car on Sunday, and come into the house of God.”

Sunday service is at 10 a.m. For more information, call 585-948-5550.

Top Photo of Pastor CJ Rolle flanked by vocalists during Sunday service at United Methodist Church in Oakfield, with members of the congregation and his wife Danielle. Photos by Howard Owens. Photo above, CJ Rolle with his youngest daughter Camryn, 5. The Rolle's other children are C'earah, 21; CJ, 15; and Tia, 20. Photo by Joanne Beck.