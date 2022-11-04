November 4, 2022 - 5:20pm
PHOTO: New roof for Batavia church
posted by Joanne Beck in news, first baptist church, batavia.
Ongoing fundraisers for a Roof Fund that began earlier this year are being put to the task of needed repairs this week, including a new roof, at First Baptist Church at 306 East Main St., Batavia. Promoted as offering many services under that roof, the church offers a thrift shoppe, drop-in ministry, Cold Nite Cafe, and a collection for Father Ivan's Migrant Ministry.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Recent comments