November 4, 2022 - 5:20pm

PHOTO: New roof for Batavia church

posted by Joanne Beck in news, first baptist church, batavia.

baptist_church_roof.jpg

Ongoing fundraisers for a Roof Fund that began earlier this year are being put to the task of needed repairs this week, including a new roof, at First Baptist Church at 306 East Main St., Batavia. Promoted as offering many services under that roof, the church offers a thrift shoppe, drop-in ministry, Cold Nite Cafe, and a collection for Father Ivan's Migrant Ministry.

Photo by Howard Owens.

