Photos: 14th Annual GLOW Tech Wars at GCC

For the 14th year, middle and high school students from districts across Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties got together in the name of technology to be part of the annual GLOW Region Tech Wars Thursday at Genesee Community College in Batavia.

Student competitors chose from nearly 30 available competitions to test their skills and showcase the results of basic but extremely intricate and innovative technology.

Well worn favorites were brought back, including Battlebot Soccer, Bridge, CO2 Cars, Logo Design Sculpture, Onsite CAD Drawing and Reverse Engineering CAD, Skimmer Cars, Sumo Bots, Tractor Pull and Trebuchet, and Lumber Labyrinth.

The 2023 event also introduced the Mini-Bot competition and brought back Skimmer Cars and Technical Drawing for the middle schoolers as well as other legacy events such as Catapult, Paper Airplane, Rube Goldberg, and Sculpture.

The Mystery Event was brought back by popular demand, allowing students to be creative and use their skills in an “on-demand” timed situation.

STEAM Jam for students in grades three through five allowed them to explore mind-stimulating activities in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Tech Wars is among several dynamic programs giving students the opportunity to learn hands-on, often in business settings, and with industry professionals, organizers said. The ACE Program’s Career Pathways is committed to helping students explore career options and make a smooth transition from high school to further education and/or a career.

For more information about the various career exploration and dual enrollment opportunities and ACE-supported events at GCC, contact Ann Valento, GCC director of ACE programs at 585-343-0055, Ext. 6316 or [email protected].

The complete schedule of events can be found here. Final results are not yet posted.

Top photo is the SUMO Bot Alexander Team

Photos by Steve Ognibene