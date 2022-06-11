Local Matters

June 11, 2022 - 11:05pm

Photos: Family Outdoor Challenge Saturday at DeWitt

posted by Joanne Beck in DeWitt Recreation Area, batavia, news.

20220611_familyoutdoorchallenge_nserrata-1.jpg

Genesee County Park member Lewis Tandy, left, goes over the different kinds of bugs to be found in nature with Cassidy, 3, her mother Rebecca Nigro and daughter Indiana, 5, during the Family Outdoor Challenge Saturday at DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia. 20220611_familyoutdoorchallenge_nserrata-2.jpg

Genesee County Park Intern Amy McLaughlin, left, goes over the Family Outdoor Challenge information at DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia.

Photos by Nick Serrata.

