June 11, 2022 - 11:15pm

Photos: The Goose in Oakfield hosts fundraiser for The Warrior House

posted by Joanne Beck in Warrior House, Oakfield, news, The Goose.

20220611_thegoosecommunityopenhouse_nserrata-1.jpg

At least 200 baskets filled with assorted goodies of gift cards and specialty items, wait for the bidding during a basket raffle fundraiser Saturday at Warrior House (housed in The Goose) on Route 5, Oakfield. 

20220611_thegoosecommunityopenhouse_nserrata-2.jpg

Visitors line up to purchase tickets for a basket raffle fundraiser Saturday at the newly renovated The Goose, which also hosted an open house at the Route 5, Oakfield site. Fundraiser Coordinator Tina Bak, middle back, works with volunteers during the event.

Photos by Nick Serrata.

