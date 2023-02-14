Plenty of changes, but new jail under budget and on schedule, manager says

So far there have been more than $370,000 worth of changes made to the new county jail, senior project manager Carl York says.

York, of The Pike Company, has been providing monthly updates about the $70 million project to county officials.

To date, there have been 14 days lost due to uncooperative weather and 33 quality issues, along with those change orders, however, the project is doing well financially and according to schedule, York said.

“For project costs, we now have changes to date of $371,757. In January, we processed about $128,000. So they involved some build conditions, that was around $25,000, structural precast revisions, that was about $22,000, plumbing revisions of $47,000, electrical workstations $24,000,” he said during Monday’s Public Services meeting. “All of these costs are where they've been projected in the budget, and they represent less than .7 percent. Everybody seems to be moving right along, the schedule’s going great.”

While that may seem like a rather tedious report, it’s something that taxpayers and legislators likely want to hear more of: a multi-million dollar project remaining under budget and on time. Completion is still quite a ways off, estimated for spring 2024.

Upcoming to-do lists include masonry work, moving up to the second floor to set precast panels and interior masonry walls, an administrative area, installing HVAC equipment and mechanical rooms by late February, York said.

“We expect to complete the spray fireproofing and admin building this month. And probably the last week of February we'll start setting the steel joists that will form through the roof line in between each set of cells,” he said, adding that the quality issues have been closed. “These are minor things. There's been no issues brought up by the county commissioner of corrections. Communications between all parties is going great. We recently just had our own architect meeting and there were no issues, far from that.”

The painter and drywall contractor began this week, and a final slab was poured after a grease trap was moved into the correct location within the kitchen, he said.

The 184-bed jail facility is to house male and female inmates along Route 5, on West Main Street Road in the town of Batavia. It will sit between County Building #2 and Genesee County Animal Shelter.

File Photo of Carl York by Joanne Beck.