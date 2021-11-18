Property taxes down, water rates up and sewer rates level for Town of Batavia residents

In this time of rising prices, Town of Batavia residents can breathe a little easier with a 12 percent decrease in property taxes.

Led by Supervisor Gregory Post, Batavia Town Board members Sharon White, Dan Underhill, Patti Michalak and Chad Zambito voted on the 2022 annual budget of $4,845,357, including $1.3 million for the Highway Fund, during a board meeting Wednesday at Batavia Town Hall. The board had adopted the budget in October and offered community input during a hearing Nov. 3. The vote was unanimous.

The general fund budget is an increase of about $800,000 from 2021, however, the board will use $1.18 million in unexpended funds to keep the property tax levy status quo to this year’s amount of $1,236,000. Add to that increased assessed town values, and the result is a decreased tax rate of $2.51 per $1,000 assessed value, down from $2.85.

The budget includes $500,000 for a fleet of pickup trucks, the addition of another highway department employee and project manager, and a 3 percent pay increase that may not be "across the board" and is to be finalized in January 2022, Post said in a prior interview with The Batavian.

Wednesday’s votes also included an approximate 2 percent increase in water rates. That will mean a rate of $6.32 and $5.12 each per 1,000 gallons for residential and agricultural consumers, respectively. Residential water is for use outside of farming operations, whereas the agricultural rate is for drinking water for livestock, irrigation of crops and operations related directly to agriculture.

The sewer rate is to remain the same at $7.09 per 1,000 gallons used. Water and sewer rates are billed quarterly, with payments due in May, August and November 2022, and February 2023.