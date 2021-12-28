Ready for a cold FeBREWary? The brew-tasting event will return in 2022



As one in a long line of stalled events due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the Business Improvement District’s beer fest is to return in 2022.

Led by BID Interim Director Shannon Maute, FeBREWary is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 in downtown Batavia.

“We’re hoping to have a lot more people participating and will want to get out and go downtown,” Maute said during an interview Tuesday. “We’re still accepting applications … and tickets are only being sold at Eventbrite.”

Run in a similar fashion to BID’s popular wine walk, FeBREWary will take place at 20 downtown businesses and focuses on tasting the brew. There will also be hard cider for those that don’t like beer as much, Maute said. Folks will have three hours to walk, sample from New York State craft breweries, and check out the downtown merchant goods.

Maute’s name may seem new, but she has served on BID committees for quite a while now, she said. A former event coordinator and office manager for Eli Fish, the Batavia native worked on FeBREWary, Christmas in the City, and wine walk events. BID members recently began seeking applications for the BID director position after Beth Kemp announced she was leaving earlier this month. Maute was hired as interim director to fill the gap.

The organization has received some applications, including one from Maute, she said. As someone who has “helped with a lot of events,” she would like an opportunity to fulfill the director’s duties, she said.

“I find it very exciting; it’s an amazing opportunity to get business downtown,” Maute said. “Beth has done a great job, and I would like to continue that. Whether or not I get the position, I will be driving FeBREWary."

A total of 600 tickets will be sold, and can only be purchased online. General admission is $25, and all participants will receive a commemorative beer glass. VIP tickets are $35 and will allow participants entry an hour earlier at 4 p.m., plus exclusive specials, raffle tickets, and a commemorative gift. Tickets for $5 will also be available for designated drivers.

For more information, call (585) 344-0900. To buy tickets, go to: https://downtownbataviany.com/index.php/febrewary/

Top photo: Interim BID Director Shannon Maute shows the poster and glass for the next FeBREWary set for Feb. 26 downtown Batavia. Photo by Howard Owens.