Rock With Ricky fundraiser kicks off concert season at Batavia Downs

Ricky Palermo, front center, talks about his Foundation during a "Rock With Ricky" fundraiser concert Friday at Batavia Downs Gaming in Batavia. Bruce in the USA, a tribute band to the boss and his E Street band, was the first concert of the season and the first time the Ricky Palermo Foundation partnered with Batavia Downs to further its cause of raising awareness and money for spinal cord research. Palermo's Foundation has raised and donated $1.7 million for the community and research at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Photo by Nick Serrata.

Comedian Nick Marra opens up before the main act, Bruce in the USA, Friday at Batavia Downs Gaming. Marra has also performed in Batavia previously, and all to support the Palermo Foundation's cause. Photo by Nick Serrata.