Route 5 closed in Stafford

A portion of Route 5 is closed due to an ongoing incident in the 6300 block of Main Road, Stafford. More details will be posted as they become available.

Update 12:27 p.m.: The local law enforcement emergency response team is on scene.

Update 12:46 p.m.: One person is in custody.

Update 1:05 p.m.: Stafford fire department is clearing the scene. The road is to remain closed for the time being. There is no estimated time for when it will open.

Update 1:13 p.m.: Route 5 is now open.

Update 1:20 p.m.: This was a mental health incident, Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron said, but possible charges are pending. The subject has been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The sheriff expects to put out a press release in a few hours, he said.

UPDATE 6 p.m. (By Howard Owens): This afternoon, 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers received a call of a detached garage at a residence on Main Road, Stafford, was on fire. Stafford Fire responded and encountered a reportedly uncooperative male. Deputies responded and attempted to make contact with the male, who was by then barricaded in the garage. The male claimed the garage was equipped with explosives and would detonate if approached. Additional deputies, along with the State Police, and DEC responded. Route 5 was closed and residents in the area were evacuated. Batavia PD's Emergency Response Team, including members of the Sheriff's Office, responded, along with Batavia PD patrol officers. Negotiation specialists from both Batavia PD and the Sheriff's Office responded. The subject was taken into custody and criminal charges are pending. There was no threat to the general public. More information will be released later.

Photos by Howard Owens