Saturday indoor market seeks vendors

In the ongoing quest to make good use of empty space inside of Batavia City Centre, city officials are hosting a Saturday morning indoor market this year.

Set to run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays from Oct. 29 through the end of this year, the market is to provide shoppers with an assortment of vendor goods for purchase. There will be spaces sectioned off within the concourse area, and it’s on a first come, first served basis, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said.

“We’re hoping that people will come out on Saturday mornings to enjoy vendors inside City Centre,” she said to The Batavian Friday.

Spaces are $40 per day, $100 for three days, and $150 for seven days. It is open to any Farmers Market vendor or anyone else who has goods to sell, she said.

The city will be issuing more details about the indoor market soon, she said.

Tabelski also shared this week that a redesign of the Centre entryways has been completed and will be put out for bid in the near future.

For more information, call the city manager’s office at 585-345-6330.

File Photo of the concourse inside of Batavia City Centre by Joanne Beck.