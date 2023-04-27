Local Matters

April 27, 2023 - 7:45am

Scholarship opportunity for seniors in Darien

posted by Joanne Beck in news, Darien, scholarship.

The Town of Darien Republican Committee invites graduating seniors that live in the Town of Darien to apply for a scholarship of $1,000.

"This is a unique opportunity because they can be enrolled in college, trade school or the armed forces," a committee member said. 

There will be two scholarships available, and seniors are asked to complete the scholarship form provided HERE

