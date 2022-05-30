Seniors lunch group to celebrate 1938 to 1985 graduates June 21

Senior citizen graduates from the classes of 1938 to 1985 will be recognized on June 21 during a monthly senior lunch gathering, LaNora Thompson says.

Dubbed the Life Has Just Begun senior luncheon group, folks get together on the third Tuesday of each month from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at South Alabama Firehall, 2230 Judge Rd. (Route 63), Oakfield, for fellowship, fun with new and old friends, and to hear a guest speaker.

For the June lunch, everyone is asked to bring their senior graduation photo (or any high school picture) to be put on display for a “guess who is in this photo” game, complete with prizes, Thompson says.

This group is open to the public and all are welcome to attend, she said. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass.

There will also be several one-day bus trips scheduled to various places of interest. The first trip is to Thousand Islands for lunch during a cruise of the islands, and a visit to the Boldt Castle. Act fast, as there are only a few seats available, Thompson said.

Thompson is co-chairwoman of the group, along with Co-Chairman Michael Hamm. For more information, call her at (630) 888-8966.