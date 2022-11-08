Some contested races, a polling location change amidst the fervor of Election Day

If you haven’t cast your vote yet, perhaps the upcoming Veterans Day can serve as inspiration for those not yet convinced that voting is a privilege thanks to the sacrifices of military service people.

So this is it folks, you have from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today to get it done.

Genesee County races

There’s one contested race in Genesee County, and that’s for Darien Town Justice. Democrat Michelle Krzemien is running against Republican David Overhoff for the position left vacant by retiring Justice Gary Graber. Other races are uncontested.

New York State

A step up the political ladder brings us to New York State Assembly, pitting incumbent Stephen Hawley (Republican,

Conservative) against challenger Jennifer Keys (D). Two candidates are vying for state senator, with Daniel Brown (D) versus George Borrello (R, C). State comptroller has Paul Rodriguez (R, C) squaring off with Thomas DiNapoli, on the Democrat and Working Families ticket. Letitia James (D, WF) is running against Michael Henry (R, C) for state attorney general.

Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul, also running on the Working Families ticket, is up for state governor, running against challenger Lee Zeldin (R, C), with Lieutenant Governor candidates Antonio Delgato versus Alison Esposito, respectively.

Senator, Congressperson

Up a notch from there will find three candidates for U.S. senator, including incumbent Charles Schumer (D, WF), Joe Pinion (R, C), and Diane Sare of the LaRouche party, a movement that originated within the radical leftist student politics of the 1960s, and named after the late Lyndon LaRouche. Steve Holden (D) is running against Claudia Tenney (R, C) for Congress representative.

Uncontested in City of Batavia

City Councilman-at-large Rich Richmond (R) is running unopposed to continue his unexpired seat when appointed to fill a gap left by Jeremy Karas when he left due to work conflicts. Likewise, Sixth Ward Councilwoman Tammy Schmidt is unopposed for her unexpired term after being appointed to fill the seat vacated by longtime Councilwoman Rosemary Christian.

A nod to Mother Nature

There is a proposition on the county ballot that stems from the state’s “Mother Nature” act — officially titled the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. Voters will be asked to vote yes or no “To address and combat the impact of climate change and damage to the environment, the “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022” authorizes the sale of state bonds up to four billion two hundred million dollars to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency, and clean energy projects."

County Manager Matt Landers is hoping that it will pass, as it "could result in funding opportunities for Phase 3 of the countywide water project,” he said.

Change of poll site

The Town of Batavia has announced a slight change in the polling location for District 12-03 voters. Voting will still take place at Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia. however, the site will be in the William W. Stuart Forum in the main college building versus at Richard C. Call Arena as originally scheduled.

The Forum is on the first floor of the Main Building at GCC. Signage and guidance from GCC officials will be put in place to help guide voters to the right location, organizers said. The parking lot in front of the Main Building will be reserved for voters.

Not sure about where to go?

This polling location and all others across the county will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Not sure where your polling site is located? Go HERE.

For more information, visit the 2022 Election or call 585-815-7804.

File Photo of Election Night in 2018 by Howard Owens.