Stuff the Cruiser Saturday at Batavia Towne Center

Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro donned a raincoat Saturday for a wet, windy Stuff the Cruiser drive as part of a larger law enforcement effort that involves Genesee County Probation Department, City of Batavia Police Department, New York State Police and Department of Environmental Conservation, and Genesee County Department of Social Services.

The collection is for new toys, clothing, small denominations of gift cards, personal care gift sets, hats/gloves and accessories, and non-perishable food items, to be distributed to children and families in need this holiday season.

The drive goes to 3 p.m. today in front of Target and Kohl's in Batavia.

Top Photo of Deputy Jordan Alejandro with the cruiser; and passing out lists of needed items to shoppers. Photos by Howard Owens.