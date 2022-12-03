Local Matters

December 3, 2022 - 2:25pm

Stuff the Cruiser Saturday at Batavia Towne Center

posted by Joanne Beck in news, stuff the cruiser, toy drive, batavia.

stuff_cruiser.jpg

Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro donned a raincoat Saturday for a wet, windy Stuff the Cruiser drive as part of a larger law enforcement effort that involves Genesee County Probation Department, City of Batavia Police Department, New York State Police and Department of Environmental Conservation, and Genesee County Department of Social Services.

The collection is for new toys, clothing, small denominations of gift cards, personal care gift sets, hats/gloves and accessories, and non-perishable food items, to be distributed to children and families in need this holiday season.

The drive goes to 3 p.m. today in front of Target and Kohl's in Batavia.

cruiser_people.jpg

cruiser_person.jpg

 

stuff_the_cruiser.jpg

Top Photo of Deputy Jordan Alejandro with the cruiser; and passing out lists of needed items to shoppers. Photos by Howard Owens.

 

