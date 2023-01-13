Stuff the Cruiser warms up Christmas for hundreds in 2022

These may be tough economic times, but local folks came through and gave plentifully during Genesee County Probation Department's annual Stuff the Cruiser collection last month.

The department reported that more than 450 local children were provided with gifts for the 2022 Christmas season, thanks to the Stuff the Cruiser event on Dec. 3 at Batavia Towne Center. As the name implies, the trunks of police vehicles were opened for people to place their donations inside, as shown in the photo below.

An online post made by the department gave nods of credit for the "great work by the representatives of the Genesee County Probation Department, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and the Genesee County Department of Social Services for their help in coordinating this event."

"And, of course, thank you to the community of Genesee County who made the extra effort through the gift of giving to local families in need," it stated. "These types of events are such a benefit to the community and we can't thank you enough!"

Top Photo: Members of Genesee County law enforcement and Social Services organize the generous donations from the 2022 Stuff the Cruiser collection, photo from GC Probation Department site. Above, file photo of Deputy Jordan Alejandro with the cruiser during the collection, by Howard Owens.