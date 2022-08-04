Summer's here: flowers, sunshine, and construction

Signs of summer are everywhere: lots of flowers, hot temperatures, outdoor enthusiasts, and plenty of construction.

Work along Richmond Avenue, from Oak to State streets, is progressing, said Brett Frank, director of Public Works. Due to construction work, the area had an emergency 12-inch water main repair that began last month between Oak and Buxton. The water portion of the project “has been wrapped up,” Frank said.

“Zoladz Construction is now working on necessary sidewalk replacement, and will be working on the milling and paving of Richmond as well,” he said Thursday. “Right now there are no traffic concerns or reminders that need to take place.”

Earlier this week, that wasn’t the case, as flagmen were on site to control a one-way lane on the street. Piles of dirt have been toppled onto residents’ front lawns, which seems the price for improved infrastructure.

Work continues despite the heat and humidity, which DPW staff have countered with “lots of water and Gatorade!” Frank said.

City Council approved the project bid of $2,658,297.17 from Zoladz Construction of Alden in May. Scope of work includes a portion of Harvester Avenue from state Routes 5 and 33 to state Route 63. It will be paid for with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent non-federal.

Another ongoing city construction is also happening at the south side’s Ellicott Station on Ellicott Street, in the heart of downtown with the new Healthy Living campus between Wiard and Bank streets, along Park Road, and a new Rochester Regional Health medical facility on Route 98 in the Town of Batavia.

Photos: Work along Richmond Avenue in Batavia this week has meant slowed one-lane traffic, hot days in the sun for workers a repaired water main and the beginning of improved sidewalks and the road. Photos by Howard Owens.