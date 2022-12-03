Train enthusiasts share their passion during open house in Oakfield

With the onslaught of technology and video games these days, Michael Pyszczea was happy this weekend to introduce a longtime tradition that he’s known from decades ago.

Pyszczea and fellow club members had their 20th annual open house for the Genesee Society of Model Engineers in Oakfield.

As kids and their families checked out model train set-ups and the chugging vehicles along metal tracks, you could say the event was full steam ahead.

“This is about model railroading. Many of us grew up with train sets from our childhood, with Lionel around the tree. It’s not as prevalent … it’s out of focus. The cost of these things has gone up, and sometimes kids would rather have video games,” he said. “This is just to share our enjoyment of trains, to allow a time for our family and our friends to come up here, and to bond with the community. And it really is for the kids. You go around and you see them going crazy over this.

“It’s something they can do and enjoy that doesn’t involve a joystick and a keyboard,” he said.

The club has been operating for 52 years, and has about 35 members, he said. Members may have relatives who work on a railroad, or are professionals in the field themselves, said Pyszczea, who is club treasurer.

Typical weeks would involve train enthusiasts gathering once or twice a week to construct layout, run and talk about trains, have a cup of coffee and socialize, he said.

But the open house offers special moments for others to partake in the hobby as well.

“This is how we grew up. You don’t see trains in department store windows any more. Some of (the visitors) are seeing model railroading, sometimes for the first time,” he said.

Top Photo: Colton Hilchey watches a train in action during Genesee Society of Model Engineers' open house Saturday in Oakfield; visitors enjoy checking out the various train layouts during the event. Photos by Howard Owens.