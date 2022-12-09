Two Saturdays remain for Mall Market shoppers

There are only two dates left for the Mall Markets on weekends at Batavia City Centre.

This week's Mall Market is to feature Porter Farms, Tastefully Simple, Garner Farms, Dilcher's Concessions, Tag-It Custom Creations, Wright's Homestead and Max Pie's Furniture.

The Dec. 17 registered vendors include Porter Farms, Tastefully Simple, Garner Farms, Dilcher's Concessions, Tag-It Custom Creations, Wright's Homestead, Max Pie's Furniture, Gracefully Designed, Flint's Maple, and Children Awaiting Parents.

The market will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on these Saturdays at Batavia City Centre, downtown Batavia.