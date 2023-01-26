January 26, 2023 - 8:00pm
UR Medicine plans to reopen Jan. 30
posted by Joanne Beck in news, UR Medicine, batavia.
UR Medicine at 7995 Call Parkway plans to reopen for all services beginning Jan. 30, staff member Kim Hally-Hettrick says.
Hally-Hettrick had the unfortunate duty to inform patients in late December that the Batavia-based facility would be closing due to frozen pipes and resulting flooding. The site is now ready for business, she said.
Practices include Primary Care 585-345-1779; Allergy and Immunology 585-486-0930; Medical Oncology 585-602-4050; Neurosurgery 585-225-5767; Otolaryngology and Audiology 585-758-570; and Urology 585-275-2838.
File Photo by Howard Owens.
