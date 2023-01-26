Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 26, 2023 - 8:00pm

UR Medicine plans to reopen Jan. 30

posted by Joanne Beck in news, UR Medicine, batavia.

ur_medicine.jpeg

UR Medicine at 7995 Call Parkway plans to reopen for all services beginning Jan. 30, staff member Kim Hally-Hettrick says.

Hally-Hettrick had the unfortunate duty to inform patients in late December that the Batavia-based facility would be closing due to frozen pipes and resulting flooding. The site is now ready for business, she said. 

Practices include Primary Care 585-345-1779; Allergy and Immunology 585-486-0930; Medical Oncology 585-602-4050; Neurosurgery 585-225-5767; Otolaryngology and Audiology 585-758-570; and Urology 585-275-2838.

File Photo by Howard Owens.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break