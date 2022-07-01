Water main break being repaired at Walnut and Law streets

Press Release

The City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a water main break in the Walnut and Law Street area. Adjoining streets should not be impacted during the time of this repair. The length of time the water will be off is unknown.



Traffic will not be closed in the area of Walnut and Law streets while the repairs are being made.



As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.



We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.