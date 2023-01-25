Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 25, 2023 - 2:55pm

Wear your school spirit for Mayor, Coach Owen

posted by Joanne Beck in news, jim owen, batavia.

jim_in_hs_jacket.jpeg

Friends of Jim Owen are asking that attendees of this Saturday's funeral who work at a school or had Jim as a teacher at school to please wear your school apparel or colors to the service. 

"That is what Jim is all about, he's being buried in the jacket from his obituary picture," friend Michael Marsh said.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

For those that can't attend, the service will be livestreamed and available for viewing online

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break