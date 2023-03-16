Windy Brew to blow into town soon

Bill and Michelle Snyder, owners of Windy Brew in Strykersville, are one step closer to opening a tavern and bar at 56 Harvester Center in Batavia.

City Council gave the business owners a nod of approval for a liquor license during this week’s conference session. Batavia Police had no objections, according to the city clerk-treasurer.

That being said, their plans are still on hold due to the permit process, and they are waiting to hear back from the city, Michelle said Wednesday.

Plans are to include live music and a tasting room for brews, including Windy Brew, made in Strykersville.