Wing Ding is grounded until 2024

For reasons of timing — and a short window to work with — conflicts with other events and a busy holiday weekend, the Wing Ding Committee has decided to postpone the resurrected event to next year, Assistant City Manager Erik Fix says.

Fix made the announcement to committee members Wednesday, citing reasons of vendors and other entertainment acts being booked already, the potential for difficulty in recruiting volunteers for a busy Labor Day weekend to correlate with the Air Show, a clash in timing with the veteran September festival Labor Daze in Oakfield, and the city not being in a position to set up as event planner.

“We reached out to multiple community partners to see if they would be willing to chair the event and did not have any luck,” Fix said. “The plan is to proceed with preparations for 2024, move the event to a weekend before the airshow so we can have it on a Saturday and to continue to seek out a community partner to chair the event.

“For this year, we will work with the (Business Improvement District) and other downtown businesses on a promotional piece that can be shared with hotels and at the Airshow, highlight the different restaurants and shops downtown in an attempt to draw people from the Airshow to the City,” he said.

He expects planning for 2024 to begin in the next few months. The resurrected Wing Ding was made possible with leftover funds from the city’s Centennial Celebration. City Council had approved a transfer of $9,188 for a Wing Ding event to happen in conjunction with the resurrected Air Show.