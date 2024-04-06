Corfu's solar eclipse weekend events include Carruba's Chicken BBQ today

Carruba's Chicken BBQ is one of many events happening in Corfu this weekend.

All they are selling chicken barbecues for $15 each, which includes buttered spuds, coleslaw, and a roll.



When The Batavian stopped by, Jeromy Fincher said that they are only there until sell-out but they should have enough to last until 5 p.m.

All proceeds raised by this event will help benefit the horses at Cherry Hill Farm Sanctuary. For more information about Cherry Hill, visit their website here.

Corfu's next event is the Alien-Themed Parade starting at 6 p.m. It begins at the fire hall on Route 33 and ends at Pembroke Intermediate School on Route 77.

Photos by Kara Richenberg