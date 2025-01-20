Father and son duo take home Firefighter of the Year award in Corfu

On Saturday, the Corfu Fire Department gathered for its Annual Awards Dinner and Installation of Officers, celebrating the dedication and service of its members.

The evening began with a remembrance as outgoing Fire Chief Greg Lang led a candle lighting ceremony to honor department members who have passed. The ceremony recognized Sharon Franklemont, Al Platten, and Mildred Murczek.

In his Chief's Report, Lang shared that the department responded to 170 calls over the past year, reflecting the hard work and commitment of all members.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Firefighter of the Year award, which was given to Tyler Lang. His heroic actions earlier in the year were highlighted, particularly his quick response in saving a young girl who was pinned under a car following an accident. In a touching moment, Lang then presented his father, Greg, with the Firefighter of the Year award as well, recognizing his leadership as fire chief over the past five years.

The event also included recognition of Mercy EMS employees for their support and collaboration with the fire department.

Chief Lang expressed his gratitude, saying, “We want to show our appreciation to Mercy EMS for everything they do to help our community.”

The evening concluded with a heartfelt speech from Brad Lang, who spoke about the strength of the department’s bond and the importance of community.

Reflecting on the values of family and service, Brad said, "This community doesn’t work without the people you’re surrounded by right now."

Other top awards included:

Service Awards

Paula Trapani

Matt Lenhard

Most Training Hours

Wesley Cliff

Most Calls

Greg Lang - 90

Bruce Fauth - 80 - top responder

James Hale - 79

Matt Lenhard - 79

Jacob Stiles - 77

Years of Service

Brian McMartin - 40

Greg Lang - 35

Dean Eck - 30

Jen Eck - 25

Jim Hale - 10

Kelly Hess - 10

Brandon Florian - 5

Photos by Kara Richenberg.

Tyler Lang presents his dad Greg with the Firefighter of the Year award.

Service Awards given to

Paula Trapani, Matt Lenhard, and Megan Stiles

Most Training Hours

Greg Lang and Wesley Cliff

Most Calls

Greg Lang and Bruce Fauth

Years of Service Award

Brian McMartin and Greg Lang

Mercy EMS Employees and Chief Greg Lang

Installation of Officers.