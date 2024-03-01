 Skip to main content

Genesee County high school musicals

By Kara Richenberg

With the high school musical season in full swing, here is a rundown of all of the musicals being performed at Genesee County high schools:

  • Alexander PTA presents "Finding Nemo Kids." Show times are March 1 at 7 p.m. and March 2 at 2 p.m.
  • Batavia High School presents "Footloose the Musical." Show times are March 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. and March 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. 
  • Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School presents "Beauty and the Beast." Show times are March 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and March 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students/seniors, and 4 and under are free.
  • Elba Central School District presents "The Little Mermaid." Show times are March 1 at 7 p.m. and March 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. 
  • Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School presents "Chicago: Teen Edition." Show times are March 7, 8, and 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students/seniors.
  • Notre Dame High School presents "Anastasia." Show times are March 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. 
  • Oakfield-Alabama High School presents "The Wizard of Oz." Show times are March 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. and March 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and kids 5 and under are free.
  • Pavilion High School presents "The Sound of Music." Show times are March 15 at 7 p.m. and 16 at 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door and will be used to defray the cost of future PCS productions.
  • Pembroke Jr. Sr. High School presents "Cinderella." Show times are March 8 at 7 p.m. and March 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for k-12, and kids 4 and under are free.

