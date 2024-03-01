Genesee County high school musicals

With the high school musical season in full swing, here is a rundown of all of the musicals being performed at Genesee County high schools:
- Alexander PTA presents "Finding Nemo Kids." Show times are March 1 at 7 p.m. and March 2 at 2 p.m.
- Batavia High School presents "Footloose the Musical." Show times are March 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. and March 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors.
- Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School presents "Beauty and the Beast." Show times are March 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and March 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students/seniors, and 4 and under are free.
- Elba Central School District presents "The Little Mermaid." Show times are March 1 at 7 p.m. and March 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.
- Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School presents "Chicago: Teen Edition." Show times are March 7, 8, and 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students/seniors.
- Notre Dame High School presents "Anastasia." Show times are March 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.
- Oakfield-Alabama High School presents "The Wizard of Oz." Show times are March 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. and March 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and kids 5 and under are free.
- Pavilion High School presents "The Sound of Music." Show times are March 15 at 7 p.m. and 16 at 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door and will be used to defray the cost of future PCS productions.
- Pembroke Jr. Sr. High School presents "Cinderella." Show times are March 8 at 7 p.m. and March 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for k-12, and kids 4 and under are free.