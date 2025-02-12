National Grid Agribiz Program available to assist farming operations upgrades or agri-business expansions in Upstate NY

Press Release:

Whether farmers are looking to upgrade operations or expand their businesses, National Grid can assist with financial incentives and technical support to help Upstate New York farms reduce energy costs, improve health and efficiency, and reduce maintenance. National Grid representatives will be available to share details about its Agribiz Program at the New York Farm Show, scheduled for Feb. 20 to 22 at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Dakota and Sam Wilson know firsthand that upgrading equipment to grow their Ames, N.Y.- based dairy farm meant that they needed to make a significant investment. Last year, when the Wilsons installed six high-speed circulating fans, they earned incentives through National Grid’s Agribiz program that offset around 70% of the project costs.

The Wilsons represent one of nearly 150 farm owners across Upstate New York who, since 2020, have earned more than $1.5 million in incentives to increase efficiency, reduce energy and maintenance costs, meet sustainability goals, and improve the health of their farm animals.

In addition to incentives, National Grid also offers economic development funding and financing for farm owners.

“When our vendor was providing us with quotes for the new fans it was mentioned that a National Grid program could help pay for them,” said Dakota Wilson. “A National Grid rep visited us and walked us through their Prescriptive Energy Efficiency Program that covered more than half the project. Before winter set in, we were able to use the new fans, which keep the cows cool and moved the air throughout the barn just as we had hoped.”

“Farming is foundational to New York’s economy. When it comes to their own economics, our state’s farms understand the importance of productivity; and the more a facility produces, the higher the earning potential that facility has,” said National Grid Eastern Regional Director Kim Ireland, who added that a few energy upgrades such as high-efficiency lighting, ventilation fans, and water transfer pumps can improve harvest yields and overall livestock health. “We’re proud to help farmers across all of Upstate New York who are upgrading operations and growing their agri-businesses by lowering their initial investments in equipment and systems. Working together with farmers like the Wilsons, we can significantly reduce operating costs and energy use.”

At Lafayette, N.Y.-based Apple Acres, National Grid’s Agribiz Program provided incentives that covered around one-third of the project costs for the installation of automatic, high-speed refrigerator doors.

“Working with National Grid’s Agribiz team has allowed us to complete projects that we wouldn’t necessarily have tackled without their expertise, encouragement and financial assistance,” said Apple Acres Owner Catie Blackler. “We’ve installed equipment that delivers direct energy savings and have been able to invest in innovation that saves energy through improved production efficiency. National Grid’s Agribiz Program is a valuable partner that ensures our locally grown apples are competitive nationally.”

Farmers who are interested in learning more about National Grid’s AgriBiz program can contact John Snyder at john.snyderjr@nationalgrid.com.