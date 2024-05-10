Pembroke coach who brought community together over 30-year career honored with field dedication

Ron Funke throws first pitch to Jessica Edwards.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

On Wednesday a little rain couldn't stop the Pembroke community from coming out and honoring one of its own with one of the highest honors for a coach.

Ron Funke, retired Pembroke teacher and Varsity Softball coach, was honored with Funke Field and a dedication ceremony.

More than 100 community members, alumni, and teachers came out to honor Funke before the Lady Dragons' home game against Oakfield-Alabama. The Pembroke Marching Band also entertained the crowd.

Arron Brown, a sixth-grade teacher and president of the Pembroke Teachers Federation began the ceremony and spoke.

Superintendent Matthew Calderon and John Cima, Board of Education president, both spoke about Ron's legacy and commitment to the Pembroke community.

"I would have never been able to do this alone. I would like to thank Bruce Phalzer, Ken Maurer, JC Kabel, and Al Miano," Funke said. "I have many great memories and have all the former Lady Dragons to thank for that."

After the unveiling of the official Funke Field sign, all past and current Lady Dragon softball players were asked to gather around the pitcher's mound for the first pitch of the game.

Funke threw the first pitch to Jessica Edwards, who is a Pembroke graduate, a former Lady Dragon softball player, and a Board of Education member.

The umpires then officially ejected Funke from the game. Everyone in attendance laughed. Calderon congratulated Funke.

Superintendent Matthew Calderon, congratulates Ron Funke.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Pembroke Marching Band entertains the crowd.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Funke family gets ready for the unveiling of the sign.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Unveiling of the Funke Field sign.

Photo by Kara Richenberg