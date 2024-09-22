Pembroke Primary School unveils new playground after two-year community effort

Photo, from left, of Ted Mountain, SEI Design Group, Scott Simon, Alleghany Services, Pembroke School District Superintendent Matthew Calderon, Pembroke Primary School Principal Patty Zika, Jim Green, Director of Facilities, Playground Project Coordinator Allison Thomson and Dan Robertson of Campus Construction.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

The Pembroke Primary School community gathered Friday to celebrate the grand opening of a new playground, a project two years in the making.

Students found it hard to contain their excitement as they anxiously waited for the big moment to take place at the entrance to the playground.

“Cut the ribbon, cut the ribbon,” they yelled out in unison while some also exclaimed that “this playground is awesome!”

Superintendent Matthew Calderon began the ceremony by reflecting on the legacy of the old playground, which was built 30 years ago with the help of the current students' parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. He also noted the assistance given to the district for the upgraded design of what they celebrated this week.

“Special thanks to everyone that helped us with the playground, especially Play By Design’s Lee Archen, SEI Design, Alleghany Services, Campus Construction," he said. "And you know you need to give it up for our Director of Facilities Jim Green and Principal (Patty) Zika."

Zika shared that the journey to the new playground began two years ago when current third graders were in first grade. Each student wrote a persuasive essay convincing her for a new playground, expressing concerns about broken equipment and safety hazards.

The students had many ideas for the new playground, and many of their suggestions were taken into consideration.

The community build took place over two weeks at the end of August, with Alleghany Services handling grading, laying stone, and mulching. Despite having only 72 volunteers, those who participated contributed significant hours to ensure the playground was completed on time.

Among the dedicated volunteers was Gordon Crosby, a retired optical technician who also helped build the previous playground. Crosby logged nearly 60 hours during the two-week project.

The new playground features not only accessible swings and bars but also sensory areas, a spinning swing, animal tracking stations, and musical components. Zika emphasized that the playground will be open to the community outside of school hours from dawn to dusk.

“Come and enjoy it, and please take care of it,” Zika said.

Looking ahead, they are planning on bringing the refurbished murals from the old playground back and installing a picnic area on the side.

Facilities Director Jim Green praised the volunteers and donors who made the project possible.

“My staff did a great job adapting to ensure we finished on time and that the schools were ready for the kids’ return,” Green said.

For prior coverage about the project, go HERE

