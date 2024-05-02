Pembroke students learn the importance of trees during their week long celebration for Arbor Day

Principal Norman Foster talking with fifth and sixth grade students about Arbor Day .

Photo by Kara Richenberg

When Arron Brown, a sixth-grade teacher from Pembroke Intermediate School, heard about an opportunity to get money for their school to plant trees, he knew he had to see what it was all about.

Arron applied for a grant through the New York State Urban Forestry Council and was selected to receive $500 for his school to purchase trees. He decided on two trees to plant in celebration of Arbor Day (the last Friday of April).

“I chose the red maple tree because they are strong and resilient, just like the district is helping them to grow up to be. I also chose a Japanese cherry blossom for its beauty and positivity. If the students are having a bad day they can come look at the tree and think of positive things, like when they all planted the tree this Arbor Day,” said Brown.

There were two different ceremonies one for the third and fourth grade classes, which planted the red maple tree, and one for the fifth and sixth grade classes, which planted the Japanese cherry blossom.

Students participated in a week-long celebration, where they learned about the history of Arbor Day, the importance of trees, and got creative with a poem contest.

Students who participated in the poem contest were only given the topic of trees. There was a total of 42 submitted poems. The winners were announced at each ceremony and were awarded a certificate and a Tim Horton's gift card.

The teachers also awarded a few selected students to help shovel the first scoops of dirt. Students were recognized for their character traits of resilience and caring throughout the year.

Norman Foster, Pembroke Intermediate School Principal, also spoke to the students about how trees play a vital role in our everyday lives and how Arbor Day was recognized in 1972 by former President Richard Nixon who officially made it a holiday.

“Most importantly the students get to remember that they have planted these trees for future students to admire and enjoy,” Brown said.

Aaron Burch, a fifth-grade teacher, and Leo Zuch (fifth grade) shoveling the first dirt around the Japanese cherry blossom.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Fourth-grade Intermediate school reporters Ellie Benson (left) and Raegan Shay (right).

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Sixth-grade students (from left to right) Aleanna Lang, Scarlett Baker, Harper Godlove, and Fiona Surdi pose for a photo opp in front of the Japanese cherry blossom tree.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Arron Brown talks with the third and fourth grade students about their red maple tree.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Poem contest winners Harper Ricci, fourth grade (left), and Cecilia O'May, third grade (right).

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Autumn Fagan (3rd grade) putting her shovel full of dirt around the red maple tree.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Third and fourth grade students help fill in dirt around the Red Maple tree.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Madilyn Bischoff, sixth grade, and Benjamin Kohn, Intermediate School music teacher, playing with the band.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Students raise their hands to answer one of Mr. Foster's Arbor Day questions.

Photo by Kara Richenberg