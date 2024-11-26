Photos: Anne Burrell entertains fans, shares tips and laughter with live demo at Batavia Downs

Food Network star Anne Burrell captivated a live audience with a cooking demonstration at Batavia Downs this past Sunday. Guests had the opportunity to watch Burrell prepare one of her signature dishes while asking questions and receiving culinary tips.

One memorable moment came when an audience member asked Burrell about the best type of white wine to use in recipes. With a smile, Burrell quickly responded "the cheapest," creating laughter from the crowd.

A Cazenovia native, Burrell’s culinary journey began at Canisius College and continued at the Culinary Institute of America. She then honed her skills internationally, which helped propel her successful career as a chef, television personality, and cookbook author.

Following the demonstration, Burrell hosted a VIP meet-and-greet, where she signed books and engaged with fans, sharing more insights into her cooking knowledge.

Photos by Kara Richenberg.