Photos: Buffalo Bills’ Greg Rousseau surprises Pembroke Intermediate students

On Thursday, students at Pembroke Intermediate School were treated to a surprise visit from Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau.

All 250 students gave Rousseau a warm welcome as he joined them and their teachers for games, photos, and autographs. During his visit, Rousseau shared words of encouragement, urging students to “have the belief of confidence” and to “be present where your feet are.”

In honor of his birthday, April 5 has been designated as "Gregory Rousseau Day" at the school. To celebrate this year, students were allowed to wear hats in exchange for a donation of their choice, whether 50 cents or five dollars. Together, they raised $130 in a single day for The Rousseau Family Foundation.

Photos by Kara Richenberg.