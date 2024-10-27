Photos: Pembroke Kiwanis Trunk or Treat

Rae Seweryniak from Oakfield enjoys getting treats from all the trunks this weekend.

Photo by Kara Richenberg.

The Pembroke Kiwanis hosted its third annual Trunk or Treat Saturday, and rain didn't dampen the trick-or-treaters' spirits as it cleared quickly for the event.

Patrick Weissend, event chair and member of Kiwanis, said that they were planning for 600 kids and that they had over 35 participants with trunks show up for the annual event.

"Growing up in the country I missed getting trick-or-treaters come to my house," Weissend said. "I never got kids that I didn't know."

This event allows the Pembroke Kiwanis to contribute to the community through a free, family fun event, he said.

Trick-or-Treaters pick out goodies from the Corfu Police Department's table.

Costumed characters battle the rain during the Trunk or Treat.

Akin family from Corfu enjoy the Trunk or Treat Saturday.

Leah Amend, Kamryn Stimpson and Crista Stimpson from Pembroke brought out their goats to share with the families, and trick-or treaters were able to feed and pet the goats.

Julie and Hannah Beach from Pembroke handed out Bills bracelets.

Jackie Drew and Jean Waite from Darien.

Photo of Penny Arnold and Officer Dolac.

Peggy Weissend, Peter Dyrbala Jr., Bella Franz, and Leanne Dyrbala dressed up as characters from Mario.

