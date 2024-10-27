Photos: Pembroke Kiwanis Trunk or Treat

The Pembroke Kiwanis hosted its third annual Trunk or Treat Saturday, and rain didn't dampen the trick-or-treaters' spirits as it cleared quickly for the event.
Patrick Weissend, event chair and member of Kiwanis, said that they were planning for 600 kids and that they had over 35 participants with trunks show up for the annual event.
"Growing up in the country I missed getting trick-or-treaters come to my house," Weissend said. "I never got kids that I didn't know."
This event allows the Pembroke Kiwanis to contribute to the community through a free, family fun event, he said.