Photos: Pembroke Teachers' Federation inaugural Heart & Sole 5k

Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of more than 200 participants who took part in the inaugural Pembroke Teachers' Federation (PTF) Heart & Sole 5K on Saturday.
Thanks to their efforts, the PTF raised $2,815 in support of Genesee County Mental Health.
The top three male and female winners (distance of 3.47 miles):
Male Overall:
1st: Jeff Dibble - 22:55
2nd: Mitchell Humel - 23:40
3rd: Toby Behan - 25:18
Female Overall:
1st: Alyssa Antinore - 26:20
2nd: Brooke Reynolds - 26:47
3rd: Cherie Cousins - 26:59
Photos by Kara Richenberg