Photos: Pembroke Teachers' Federation inaugural Heart & Sole 5k

By Kara Richenberg
heart-and-sole-5k-12.JPG

Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of more than 200 participants who took part in the inaugural Pembroke Teachers' Federation (PTF) Heart & Sole 5K on Saturday.

Thanks to their efforts, the PTF raised $2,815 in support of Genesee County Mental Health.

The top three male and female winners (distance of 3.47 miles):

Male Overall:

1st: Jeff Dibble - 22:55 

2nd: Mitchell Humel - 23:40

3rd: Toby Behan - 25:18

Female Overall:

1st: Alyssa Antinore - 26:20

2nd: Brooke Reynolds - 26:47

3rd: Cherie Cousins - 26:59 
 

Photos by Kara Richenberg
 

heart-and-sole-5k-9.JPG
Photo of the overall female and male winners (from left to right): Cherie Cousins, Brooke Reynolds, Alyssa Antinore, Jeff Dibble, Mitchell Humel, and Toby Behan.
heart-and-sole-5k-1.JPG
heart-and-sole-5k-2.JPG
heart-and-sole-5k-3.JPG
heart-and-sole-5k-4.JPG
heart-and-sole-5k-5.JPG
heart-and-sole-5k-6.JPG
heart-and-sole-5k-7-1.JPG
heart-and-sole-5k-10.JPG
heart-and-sole-5k-11.JPG
heart-and-sole-5k-14.JPG
heart-and-sole-5k-13.JPG
Photo of (from left to right) Lynda Battaglia, Director of Mental Health and Community Services; Arron K. Brown, Race Director/Pembroke 6th Grade Teacher; Cora Ivison, Pembroke 6th Grade Teacher; Philippe Abraham, NYSUT Secretary/Treasurer; Ann Fenik, Pembroke 4th Grade Teacher; and Jodi Stoldt, Pembroke 5th Grade Teacher.

