Photos: Pembroke Teachers' Federation inaugural Heart & Sole 5k

Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of more than 200 participants who took part in the inaugural Pembroke Teachers' Federation (PTF) Heart & Sole 5K on Saturday.

Thanks to their efforts, the PTF raised $2,815 in support of Genesee County Mental Health.

The top three male and female winners (distance of 3.47 miles):

Male Overall:

1st: Jeff Dibble - 22:55

2nd: Mitchell Humel - 23:40

3rd: Toby Behan - 25:18

Female Overall:

1st: Alyssa Antinore - 26:20

2nd: Brooke Reynolds - 26:47

3rd: Cherie Cousins - 26:59



Photos by Kara Richenberg



Photo of the overall female and male winners (from left to right): Cherie Cousins, Brooke Reynolds, Alyssa Antinore, Jeff Dibble, Mitchell Humel, and Toby Behan.