Runners at the start of the 5k at Dewitt Recreation Area in Batavia.

Photo by Kara Richenberg.

The sixth annual Rotary Trick or Trot 5k drew a total of 58 runners and walkers to the event Saturday evening at DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia.

Zak Jantzi was the 1st place male winner with a time of 17:17.

Abbey Jantzi was the 1st place female winner with a time of 22:47.

Zak Jantzi

Abbey Jantzi

